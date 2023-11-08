Democrats, abortion rights advocates win in US elections

An abortion vote in Ohio and victories in Kentucky and Virginia have bolstered the Democrats ahead of the 2024 US elections.

Democrats and abortion rights advocates scored wins in US off-year elections on Tuesday, including in the conservative states of Ohio and Kentucky.

The results gave a boost to President Joe Biden a year before the 2024 White House race.

Major win for abortion rights in Ohio

In the state of Ohio, which voted for Republican Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election, voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights, projections showed.

The vote victory in Ohio's referendum would enshrine the right to "make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions," including on abortion, in the state's constitution.

Biden celebrated the Ohio result, saying that voters "rejected attempts by MAGA Republican elected officials to impose extreme abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy," referencing his likely 2024 opponent Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."

Democrats win in Kentucky, Virginia

In Kentucky, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear was projected to be reelected to a second term, going against the conservative inclination of a state that voted for Trump by more than 25 percentage points in 2020.

Beshear called his win a "clear statement that anger politics should end right here and right now."

The Democrat had made abortion rights a key issue in his run against Republican Daniel Cameron.

Democrats in Virginia who had campaigned on protecting abortion rights also notched victories in state legislative elections, retaking full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power.

The result is a significant loss for Governor Glenn Youngkin and his fellow Republicans.

"It's official: there will be absolutely no abortion ban legislation sent to Glenn Youngkin's desk for the duration of his term in office, period, as we have thwarted MAGA Republicans' attempt to take total control of our government and our bodies," said Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair, Mamie Locke.

Republican reelected in Mississippi

In Mississippi, projections showed Republican Governor Tate Reeves securing a second term over his Democratic challenger, Brandon Presley, a former mayor and the second cousin of singer Elvis Presley.

