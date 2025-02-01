US: Eaton and Palisades LA wildfires 100% contained

Prolonged droughts and extreme winds fueled one of the worst wildfires to ever strike Los Angeles County. The fires are contained, but rebuilding the region will take many years and billions of dollars.

Two of the largest deadly fires that broke out in Southern California more than three weeks ago have been fully contained, California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said late Friday.

Containment means that the fires no longer pose a threat because the perimeters of that been brought under control by firefighters.

The last remaining fires at this time remain deep inside isolated mountain terrain, fire officials said.

Two fires that devastated LA

The Palisades Fire was the largest of several concurrent wildfires that scorched Los Angeles County.

It burned through neighborhoods on the west side of Los Angeles, and destroyed more than 23,448 acres (95 square kilometers).

The comparatively smaller Eaton Fire consumed more than 14,000 acres (57 square kilometers).

The two fires were the most destructive in the history of LA county.

Both blazes started on January 7 and their exact cause remains under investigation.

The two big fires, plus small ones, killed at least 28 people and damaged or destroyed 16,000 structures in Los Angeles County, fire officials said.

Many Hollywood names who live in neighborhoods of Los Angeles were affected by both fires, and many lost their homes.

Flames fanned by dry weather

Southern California received lesser-than-normal rainfall in the autumn and early winter and researchers said the likelihood of reduced rainfall can be attributed to climate change.

The dry weather combined with heavy wind and parched vegetation provided perfect conditions for wildfires.

"All across the western and southern US we expect to see increasing drying effects with climate change, meaning more flammable conditions," said a lead author of a World Weather Attribution (WWA) study.

rm/wmr (Reuters, AP)