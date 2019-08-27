 US Open: Nadal survives comeback to win 19th Grand Slam | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

US Open: Nadal survives comeback to win 19th Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal survived a rousing comeback from Daniil Medvedev to win the US Open in five sets on Sunday. The title is the 19th Grand Slam win of the Spaniard's career, just one shy of Roger Federer's haul.

US Open Siegerehrung Finale Nadal (USA TODAY Sports)

It was all loooking so simple for Nadal early on in New York, with the 33-year-old racing in to a two-set lead. But his Russian opponent was not prepared to lie down in his first major final and roared back to 2-2.

Finally, in a match that lasted 4 hours and 50 minutes, Nadal's superior experience told and a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 win secured him a second major title of the season, following his French Open win.

"This victory means a lot," Nadal said after the match. "And the way it happened. It was hard to control the nerves. The nerves were so high after having the match almost under control."

The world No. 2 took the top prize of $3.85 million (€3.5 million) at Arthur Ashe Stadium and added to his US Open trophy haul from 2010, 2013 and 2017.

In addition to nearing Federer's mark, with the Swiss player five years his senior, Nadal moved one title short of the Open era record of five US Open titles won by Federer, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

"A 19th Grand Slam title is something unbelievable, outrageous," Medvedev said, paying tribute to his opponent.

Nadal's win now meanx that he, Federer and Novak Djokovic have shared the last 12 men's Grand Slam titles between them, with Stan Wawrinka's US Open win in 2016 the last time the monopoly was broken.

mp/pfd (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Angelique Kerber: Is this the beginning of the end?

Angelique Kerber's first round US Open exit marks the end of a dreadful Grand Slam year for the 2018 Wimbledon winner. The German has only been past the second round once in 2019, but is her decline terminal? (27.08.2019)  

US Open: Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams

Bianca Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion with a victory over 23-time major winner Serena Williams in the US Open final. (08.09.2019)  

Djokovic crushes Nadal at Australian Open final

In a brief and brutal performance, men's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated his closest rival Rafael Nadal to claim the Australian Open. No other player in history has claimed seven titles in Melbourne. (27.01.2019)  

Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to clinch French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal has won the French Open for the 12th time, beating his Austrian opponent Dominic Thiem over four sets. Thiem had drawn level, winning the second set before Nadal stormed back to win the title. (09.06.2019)  

Related content

Tennis | US Open 2019 | Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber: Is this the beginning of the end? 27.08.2019

Angelique Kerber's first round US Open exit marks the end of a dreadful Grand Slam year for the 2018 Wimbledon winner. The German has only been past the second round once in 2019, but is her decline terminal?

Wimbledon 2019 | Novak Djokovic - Roberto Bautista Agut

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic to face Roger Federer in final 12.07.2019

This year's Wimbledon final will feature defending champion Novak Djokovic against eight-time winner Roger Federer. Djokovic was victorious the last two times the pair met in the Wimbledon final.

Wimbledon 2019 | Finale Novak Djokovic - Roger Federer

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defends Wimbledon title in five-set thriller 14.07.2019

Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a record-breaking five-set thriller. It stands as the longest final settled by an historic tie-break.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  