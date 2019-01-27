 Djokovic crushes Nadal at Australian Open final | News | DW | 27.01.2019

News

Djokovic crushes Nadal at Australian Open final

In a brief and brutal performance, men's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated his closest rival Rafael Nadal to claim the Australian Open. No other player in history has claimed seven titles in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic celebrates in Melbourne (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

Serb Novak Djokovic bulldozed past Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final on Sunday, winning all three sets with the score of 6:3, 6:2, and 6:3 in the duel between two best players in the world.

The victory brings Djokovic, who is already the top of the world rankings, his record-breaking seventh title at Australian Open.

It is also Djokovic's third Grand Slam title in a row, following his triumphs at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Djokovic and Nadal played against each other in the Australian Open final once before, in 2012, when they broke the record for the longest Grand Slam title match in history with a match that lasted 5 hours and 53 minutes.

More to come...

dj/rc (AP, AFP, Beta)

