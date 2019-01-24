Australian Open: Novak Djokovic to face Rafael Nadal in men's final

Australian Open top seed Novak Djokovic defeated Frenchman Lucas Pouille in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to set up a date with Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

It will be the second time the two tennis heavyweights will face off in an Australian Open final, after Djokovic defeated Nadal in Melbourne 2012 to lift his third of five titles.

Nadal, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in his semifinal on Wednesday, has won the first grand slam of the year just once despite reaching the final four times previously.

The two have faced off 52 times previously in their illustrious careers, with the Serb holding a slight edge with 25 wins over the Spaniard.

The final is to take place at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.