US officials: China Telecom should lose licence for US-international links

A US inquiry into China Telecom's operations found "substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks," the US Justice Department said on Thursday. Based on the the review, the US judiciary recommended revoking the company's licence to provide international telecommunication to and from the US.

The decision was endorsed by the US Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Commerce, as well as the United States Trade Representative.

China Telecom is a US subsidiary of China's state-owned telecommunications company.

"Today, more than ever, the life of the nation and its people runs on our telecommunications networks," said John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security. "Today's action is but our next step in ensuring the integrity of America’'s telecommunications systems."

Demers noted that data security "depends on our use of trusted partners from nations that share our values and our aspirations for humanity."

The decision on revoking the licence, obtained in 2007, would be made by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The US Justice Department said that one of the factors behind the recommendation from the various US agencies involved was the "increased knowledge of [China's] role in malicious cyber activity targeting the United States."

