US jury finds cop guilty of excessive force in Taylor death

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Kentucky police officer of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid that left her dead.

The jury also acquitted Brett Hankison of a second count that accused him of violating the civil rights of Taylor’s neighbors.

Hankinson could face up to life in prison.

What happened the night when Breonna Taylor was killed?

On March 13, 2020, officers breached the door of Taylor's apartment with their guns drawn to execute a search warrant.

Taylor's boyfriend thought it was an intruder and fired a shot that struck an officer in the leg. The officers at the scene responded with a barrage of gunfire, killing Taylor.

Hankison fired 10 shots into Taylor’s glass door and windows during the raid but didn’t hit anyone. Some shots flew into a next-door neighbor’s adjoining apartment.

Taylor's death sparked widespread protests, with people taking their anger to the streets.

Two months after her death, George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis officer, fanning the nation's simmering outrage over police brutality.

Both deaths brought renewed focus on police departments, with protesters calling for a serious overhaul in policing practices.

In September 2020, city officials of Louisville paid $12 million to Taylor's family and promised to reform its police practices.

