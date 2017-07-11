Breonna Taylor: Four US police officers charged over shooting

The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it was charging four police officers over the death of Black woman Breonna Taylor in 2020.

The four officers were arrested by the FBI and are now facing federal charges including civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracy, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction.

Taylor was killed during a raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Her death, along with that of George Floyd, was one of the triggers for the widespread protests against racialized police brutality under the banner of Black Lives Matter.

More to come…

