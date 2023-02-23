  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Ajay Banga meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington DC in 2021
Indian-born Ajay Banga has been put forward as the US' nominee for the presidency of the World BankImage: Ting Shen/newscom/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US nominates ex-Mastercard CEO to head up World Bank

34 minutes ago

Ajay Banga has been named as the US nominee for the role of president of the World Bank. The international agency is seeking a replacement for its Trump-era head, who is resigning a year early.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NtqD

US President Joe Biden announced his administration's nominee to lead the World Bank on Thursday.

Biden named former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga as Washington's choice to replace David Malpass — appointed by former US President Donald Trump — who is ending his five-year term a year early.

The World Bank, which aims to reduce global poverty through lending and development policies, had said that women candidates were "strongly" encouraged.

But Biden said the 63-year-old Indian-American had the "critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change."

The head of the World Bank is traditionally a position held by an American while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is generally run by a European. But the bank has vowed to take "an open, merit-based and transparent selection process" amid criticism of the monopoly hold on the positions of power.

If picked for the role, Banga would be the first Indian-born head of the bank.

A businessman to help end world poverty

The departure of Malpass — who attracted criticism last year for  appearing to question the science behind the link between burning fossil fuels and global warming — offers Biden the chance to overhaul the powerful financial institution.

There have been increasing calls to make the bank more favorable to poorer nations and to increase efforts to address climate change.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also supported the nomination of Banga, saying his 30 years of experience running major companies — and currently serving as vice chairman at a private equity firm — "will help him achieve the World Bank's objectives of eliminating extreme poverty and expanding shared prosperity while pursuing the changes needed to effectively evolve the institution."

This, she added, includes meeting "ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction."

ab/sms (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wide shot of the UN General Assembly from a distance, showing the whole chamber and the podium. Speaking, though not very discernible in the image, is French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

UN General Assembly readies vote on Ukraine peace resolution

Politics55 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian President Muhammadu wears his traditional look of robes, thick-framed spectacles and a fula hat.

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese Uyghurs

How a search tool offers overseas Uyghurs harrowing insights

How a search tool offers overseas Uyghurs harrowing insights

Human Rights3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A demonstrator holds up a cardboard placard with the image of missiles raining down on a Ukrainian mother and child, Sofia, Bulgaria, April 7, 2022

How Russia's Ukraine invasion impacted southeastern Europe

How Russia's Ukraine invasion impacted southeastern Europe

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A syrian woman holds her baby in a queue in Cilvegozu, a turkish border with Syria.

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage