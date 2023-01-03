US: McCarthy falls short of votes to become House speaker

Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to become speaker of the House in the new Congress.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday failed to secure enough votes to be elected as the speaker of the US House of Representatives, in a first round of voters that saw at least 19 defections from his own party when he could only afford to lose four seats.

McCarthy needs at least 218 votes to formally become speaker of the House, which has 435 members.

What happens now?

McCarthy won the majority of the Republican vote in a November meeting behind closed doors, while Democrats unanimously chose New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to become their leader as they transition into the minority in the House.

Since McCarthy has failed to secure enough House votes, he becomes the first majority nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail an initial vote for the gavel.

If a candidate does not get the majority of the votes of the lawmakers present on the House floor, it goes to a second ballot and so on.

A speaker can win fewer than 218 votes, as outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi did, if some lawmakers are absent or simply vote present.

Lawmakers vote for speaker

The US Congress is composed of the Senate and the House of Representatives. In the most recent election of 2022, Democrats maintained their majority in the Senate, while Republicans took control of the House by a narrow majority of 222 seats to Democrats 213 seats.

Members of both parties joined in on Tuesday's vote for speaker, with lawmakers calling out the name of their choice for on the House floor in a so-called roll call vote.

The televised speaker vote, which is the first one the House takes part in, was the first round in what was expected to be a tough road for McCarthy.

What to know about Kevin McCarthy's bid speakership

Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, has lobbied fellow Republicans for months and made extraordinary concessions to an outspoken bloc of conservatives.

He won the support of the majority of lawmakers to be the nominee for the speaker during an internal meeting of the party in November.

This is the second time the 57-year old politician is seeking to be speaker of the House.

This is also the second time the House Republican leader is facing a challenge from the party's conservative flank.

Some conservatives are concerned this time that he is less deeply vested in the culture wars that have dominated the House recently.

McCarthy was once described as a "political junkie" and a "pragmatist, not a policy purist" by The Los Angeles Times .

Why is electing a speaker so important?

The Republicans are officially set to take control of the US House of Tuesday, but new members can't be sworn in till a speaker is elected.

The speaker effectively serves as the House's presiding officer and the adminstrative head.

Lawmakers are also not obliged to vote for the party's chosen candidate.

While it has been tradition for the speaker candidate to be a member of the House, it is not required. In past years, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have received some votes for House speaker.

