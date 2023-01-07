  1. Skip to content
Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House has failed in a historic 14th round of votingImage: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: McCarthy fails 14th bid to become speaker

1 hour ago

McCarthy received 216 votes, one short of what he needed for a victory. A faction of hardline Republicans are opposing his nomination.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LqSj

Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House failed in a 14th round of voting on Friday.

McCarthy received 216 votes in the historic fourth day of voting. This is one vote short of what he needed for a victory.

McCarthy's nomination had been thwarted by 20 hardline Republicans in earlier rounds of voting. Following concessions to the right-wing of the party, McCarthy's nomination appeared to inch closer towards victory.

The embattled candidate for speaker had agreed to several his opponents' demands in order to secure more votes, including reinstating a House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him.

Republican former holdouts vote for McCarthy

Before the vote, McCarthy had flipped 15 hardline Republican holdouts to become supporters.

Chairman of the Republican Freedom Caucus Scott Perry tweeted "We're at a turning point" after switching his vote for McCarthy.

Another hardline Republican who switched his vote for McCarthy, Byron Donalds, said that former President Donald Trump had urged Republicans to end the dispute the day before.

More to follow…

sdi/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)

