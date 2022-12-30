  1. Skip to content
Trump was the first presidential candidate in decades not to his tax returns public during his 2016 and 2020 campaignsImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump's tax returns released after long US Congress battle

16 minutes ago

The former US president fought for years to keep his tax affairs secret, even suing the committee that tried to release them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4La3W

Democrats in the US Congress on Friday released six years' worth of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, following a yearslong effort to learn about the business mogul's finances.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to make the returns public, weeks after Trump announced a third campaign for the White House.

They span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump's business entities.

The release of the tax information for 2015 to 2020 caps a multi-year battle between the former Republican president and Democratic lawmakers.

Trump refused to make his returns public before seeking the White House and during his presidency.

He fought through the courts to keep them secret until the Supreme Court ruled last month that he had to
turn them over to Congress.

The billionaire's finances have been shrouded in mystery and intrigue since his days as an up-and-coming Manhattan real estate developer in the 1980s.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly

