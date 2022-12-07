US: LGBTQ club shooting suspect charged with 305 counts

"Obviously when you file 305 counts in a case, that tells the public, this community, this state and this nation that we are taking this case as seriously as we possibly can and we are going to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law," Allen said.
US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub
Allen said the suspect being nonbinary was "part of the picture'' in considering hate crime charges but didn't give any further information.
"We are not going to tolerate actions against community members based on their sexual identity,'' the District Attorney said. "Members of that community have been harassed, intimidated and abused for too long.''
At the time of the incident, Aldrich was subdued by two clubgoers with military backgrounds until police arrived.
A two-day preliminary hearing has been slated for February 22 while a full jury trial may not take place until 2024, Allen said.