Mourners pay respects to those who lost their lives in a shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, USA
Mourners pay respects to those who lost their lives in a shooting at an LGBTQ club on Sunday in Colorado SpringsImage: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP
Human RightsUnited States of America

Colorado LGBTQ club attack: Suspect faces hate crime charges

2 hours ago

The mayor of Colorado Springs said the LGBTQ nightclub shooting that left five dead was likely a hate crime. Police have identified the suspect but have not revealed a motive for the attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jq9r

A lone gunman who attacked an LGTBQ nightclub in the US state of Colorado is believed to have carried out a hate crime, the town's mayor said on an American morning talk show.

The attack left five dead, while up to 30 others were wounded. ​​​​​​At least seven of those injured remain in critical condition.

Law enforcement and officials have praised the patrons of the club for subduing the shooter and ended the attack

What do we know about the suspect?

The suspect, Anderson A., 22, is suspected of five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, according to online court records seen by the Associated Press.

In 2021, the suspect was reportedly arrested for threatening his mother with a homemade bomb, raising questions about access to automatic weapons used in the attack.

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

Authorities have not yet officially disclosed a motive for the attack which was carried out with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun.

Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers told the Today Show, "It certainly has the trappings of a hate crime."

The charges against the 22-year-old suspect are "arrest-only charges," meaning that they could change once prosecutors formally file charges, the Denver Post reported.

Colorado prosecutors said they had yet to file hate crimes charges though first degree murder charges were soon forthcoming.

What happened in the shooting?

Authorities in Colorado said the gunman began firing on arrival. They also said police responded to emergency calls and were on scene within four minutes.

Police said the 22-year-old suspect is in custody thanks to patrons at Club Q.

The shooting ended when one of the club's patrons grabbed a handgun from the suspect and hit him with it. The patrons then pinned the gunman down until authorities arrived on the scene.

On Facebook, Club Q thanked the "quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

At the time of the attack, Club Q was holding an event celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance. According to the club's Facebook page, the event included performances from drag queens and performers with diverse gender identities.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is held every year on November 20 in memory of people who were killed due to transphobia.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases. 

ar/rs,jcg (AFP, AP)

Go to homepage