  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
COP27
A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Authorities said the suspected shooter is being treated for injuries, but have not commented on a potential motiveImage: Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado leaves 5 dead

Published 1 hour agolast updated 1 hour ago

At least five people were killed in the US state of Colorado when a shooter opened fire at a LGBTQ nightclub.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JnRc

An LGBTQ nightclub in the city of Colorado Springs, in the US state of Colorado, was the scene of a shooting on Saturday night.

At least 5 people were killed and 18 were wounded in the attack, police said.

What we know so far

The attack took place at Club Q, a nightclub that describes itself as a "gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

The call to police came in shortly before midnight local time (0700 UTC).

Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference that a suspect was apprehended at the scene.

The suspect is being treated for injuries, but there was no immediate information on a motive.

Authorities said they will provide more details during a press conference slated to take place at 8:00 a.m. local time (1500 UTC).

Club 'devastated' by shooting

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community."

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the post read

Images from the scene showed a large number of emergency vehicles parked on a street near Club Q.

Gun violence in the US

The shooting comes amid a spate of deadly shootings in the United States, with the public and politicians embroiled in a fierce debate over gun control.

In June 2016, a gunman opened fire inside the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and wounding over 50 inside the LGBTQ club. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

US President Joe Biden last year announced he would designate Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial.

According to the US Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is defined as a single incident involving firearms which at least four people are wounded or killed.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

rs/jcg (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "pay up clean up shut up" during a protest at the COP27 UN Climate Summit

COP27 summit strikes historic deal on 'loss and damage' fund

Climate1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold pictures of UN envoy Volker Perthes at a recent demonstration

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

PoliticsNovember 18, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysia election results: What you need to know

Malaysia election results: What you need to know

PoliticsNovember 19, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Reception center fro refugees at Berlin's former Tegel airport

Berlin to create 10,000 extra beds for Ukrainian refugees

Berlin to create 10,000 extra beds for Ukrainian refugees

Politics48 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bin overflows with rubbish and plastic bottles against a deep blue sky and a palm tree

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Nature and Environment17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Man in a football jersey cheers amid a crowd; there are vuvuzelas and the English flag

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

SportsNovember 18, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Intense winter storm brings multiple feet of snow to Buffalo area.

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

ClimateNovember 19, 202201:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

Business16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage