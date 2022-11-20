US: Shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado leaves 5 dead

At least five people were killed in the US state of Colorado when a shooter opened fire at a LGBTQ nightclub.

An LGBTQ nightclub in the city of Colorado Springs, in the US state of Colorado, was the scene of a shooting on Saturday night.

At least 5 people were killed and 18 were wounded in the attack, police said.

What we know so far

The attack took place at Club Q, a nightclub that describes itself as a "gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

The call to police came in shortly before midnight local time (0700 UTC).

Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference that a suspect was apprehended at the scene.

The suspect is being treated for injuries, but there was no immediate information on a motive.

Authorities said they will provide more details during a press conference slated to take place at 8:00 a.m. local time (1500 UTC).

Club 'devastated' by shooting

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community."

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the post read

Images from the scene showed a large number of emergency vehicles parked on a street near Club Q.

Gun violence in the US

The shooting comes amid a spate of deadly shootings in the United States, with the public and politicians embroiled in a fierce debate over gun control.

In June 2016, a gunman opened fire inside the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and wounding over 50 inside the LGBTQ club. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

US President Joe Biden last year announced he would designate Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial.

According to the US Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is defined as a single incident involving firearms which at least four people are wounded or killed.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

rs/jcg (dpa, AFP, Reuters)