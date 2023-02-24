US levies fresh sanctions against Russia as EU demurs

The United States announced sanctions against hundreds of Russian individuals and firms. The EU however could not agree on measures.

The US announced Friday it was sanctioning hundreds of Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and individuals, specifically targeting entities that helped Russia evade sanctions on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The metals and mining sector in Russia along with arms dealers, technology enterprises and weapons manufacturers are specifically targeted with those helping being located in countries ranging from the United Arab Emirates to Switzerland.

Who was sanctioned in the latest wave?

A dozen financial institutions, including Russia's largest non-state public bank, importers of microelectronics and producers of carbon fiber, a key component in defense systems, were all hit with sanctions.

Thirty individuals are facing penalties for alleged ties to Russia's sanctions evasion efforts. Among them are Swiss-Italian businessman Walter Moretti and his businesses, Nurmurad Kurbanov, a Russian-Turkmen arms dealer who is alleged to have represented Russian and Belarusian defense firms abroad, and Russian businessman Aleksandr Yevgenyevich Udodov who is the former brother-in-law of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The US State Department followed on with sanctions against more than 60 senior Russian government officials, including Cabinet ministers and regional leaders, as well as three state enterprises responsible for running Russia's nuclear weapons program.

Visa restrictions were also imposed on more than 1,200 members of the Russian military. Olga Skabeyeva, a leading state television propagandist, and Oleg Romanenko, who was put in charge of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after Russia seized it were also placed on the sanctions list.

Russian state TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva faced visa restrictions from the US as Baltic leaders including Poland criticize the EU's latest announced sanctions under discussion as being too lenient

What did the US Treasury Secretary say?

In a statement, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, "Our sanctions have had both short-term and long-term impact, seen acutely in Russia's struggle to replenish its weapons and in its isolated economy."

"Our actions today with our G7 partners show that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Yellen added.

She noted the action was being taken alongside G7 partners with the intention of standing with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Her comments come as she attends a two-day G20 finance ministers meeting in Bengaluru, India.

She told Russian officials at meetings Friday that "their continued work for the Kremlin makes them complicit in Putin's atrocities."

Yellen added, "They bear responsibility for the lives and livelihoods being taken in Ukraine and the harm caused globally."

What other financial penalties for invading Ukraine has the US announced?

The US Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative are also expected to turn up the pressure on Russia Friday to mark the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) also suspended Russia's membership Friday.

Bruno Le Marie, the French Finance Minister, said at a G20 press conference said that "our sanctions are strong, they are efficient, they are hitting and reducing all revenues of Russia."

"They are disorganizing Russian industry, undermining war efforts," he added.

What about the EU's sanctions on Russia?

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized the latest proposed EU sanctions as "too soft, too weak" while on a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to mark one year since the full-on invasion began.

In Kyiv, Morawiecki said, "We propose that additional people be included."

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda echoed his concerns.

"I always expected stronger sanctions," he said. He told reporters he expected the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom to be targeted.

Poland is seeking a ban on the importation of the synthetic rubber that is used to make tires from Russia, AFP reported citing diplomatic sources. Italy seeks a lengthy transition period to give its manufacturers more time to find new suppliers.

The resulting disagreement has delayed a deal on what Brussels insiders describe as a still very substantial sanctions package, according to AFP.

ar/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)