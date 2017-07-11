US lawyer loses appeal over assault of Hong Kong policeman

The Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by a former Bank of America lawyer against a conviction and jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Samuel Bickett was sent back to prison to serve the remainder of a four-and-a-half-month sentence.

Bickett said that had not committed a crime since the police officer he allegedly assaulted had been wearing plain clothes.

He claimed he was trying to stop the officer from assaulting someone and that he does not "regret stepping in that day, doing the right thing."

more to come...

