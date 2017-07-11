US launches airlift operation to ease baby formula shortage

The United States has announced new measures targeting an ongoing shortage of baby formula, amid reports that some parents are resorting to making homemade formula to feed their babies.

The shortage has been traced back to a recall in February of baby formula by Abbott nutrition, a major producer for the US. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned consumers not to use Abbott's powdered formula from a Michigan production facility after four babies fell ill and two died.

Abbott voluntarily shut down the factory and recalled the formula as the FDA carried out inspections. The formula was found to be infected with Cronobacter bacteria.

Abbott, along with Nestle USA, Perrigo and Mead Johnson Nutrition, account for 90% of the US baby formula market.

Retail data companyDatassembly reported that 43% of retailers were out of stock of baby formula in the first week of May.

What is the US plan to supply formula?

The FDA has relaxed rules on foreign producers, with some who don't ordinarily sell in the US now planning to do so.

The White House announced it was invoking the Defense Production Act to require that suppliers prioritize baby formula producers when delivering ingredients.

"Directing firms to prioritize and allocate the production of key infant formula inputs will help increase production and speed up in supply chains," the White House said in a statement.

The Biden administration also launched what it called "Operation Fly Formula," which aims to increase transport of baby milk from foreign producers to where it was most needed.

"DOD [the Department of Defense] will use its contracts with commercial air cargo lines, as it did to move materials during the early months of the COVID pandemic, to transport products from manufacturing facilities abroad that have met Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety standards," the White House said.

"Bypassing regular air freighting routes will speed up the importation and distribution of formula and serve as an immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production," it added.

The moves were accompanied by legislation passed by Congress that would allow food vouchers given to poor families to be more flexible on buying formula The vouchers had been restricted to one particular brand of formula.

Congress also passed $28 million in extra funding for FDA inspections of baby formula factories. It would need to pass in the Senate to take effect.

Regulators said on Monday that Abbott must change its safety procedures and protocols before it can ramp up production, so getting the product on store shelves could take time.

Warnings on homemade baby formula

In the meantime, parents have beenlooking for alternatives with recipes for homemade baby milk spreading online. However, pediatricians are warning that these concoctions will not give babies proper nutrition needed to grow and develop.

In recent years the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has repeatedly warned on its website that homemade formula can be dangerous for children, after poverty has forced some parents to improvise.

"I advise my patients not to make homemade infant formula," said Tanya Altmann, who has written several parenting books, told AFP news agency.

"It won't meet your baby's essential nutritional needs, can be very dangerous to their growth and development and can even make your baby sick."

One popular recipe suggested a mixture of condensed milk, Karo corn syrup and water.

"Karo syrup was once used to help ease constipation, but it is not advised as it's not effective and can even contain harmful bacteria," Altmann said.

er/wmr(AP, AFP)