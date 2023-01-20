  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump announces presidential run at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 15, 2022
Trump has announced that he'll run the White House again in 2024Image: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US judge fines Trump over 'frivolous' Clinton lawsuit

59 minutes ago

The former US president had sought $70 million (€64.6 million) in damages from Hillary Clinton and others over claims that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. The judge ruled the suit "should not have been brought."

https://p.dw.com/p/4MTBU

A federal judge ordered former US President Donald Trump and his lawyers to pay nearly $1 million (€0.92 million) Thursday for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over claims she tried to rig the 2016 presidential election.

In a fiercely critical filing, US District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accused Trump of a "pattern of abuse of the courts." By filing "frivolous" lawsuits, Trump "undermines the rule of law" in a way that "amounts to obstruction of justice."

Middlebrooks said the Republican, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024, had filed the suit "in order to dishonestly advance a political narrative."

The ruling is an embarrassment for the Republican who announced a third run for the White House in November.

What did the judge rule?

Middlebrooks last year threw out the $70 million lawsuit, which claimed that Clinton, who lost the 2016 US presidential election to Trump, and others had created a false narrative that his campaign had colluded with Russia.

The suit "should never have been brought," Middlebrooks said in the 45-page written court order.

The judge cited Trump's recent legal action against the Pulitzer Prize board, New York Attorney General Letitia James, big tech companies and CNN in describing Trump as "a prolific and sophisticated litigant" who uses the courts "to seek revenge on political adversaries."

The ruling ordered Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay nearly $938,000 to the defendants in the case.

"Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it," the judge wrote, adding that "none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim."

A spokesman for Trump and Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US House committee releases Trump tax returns

Lawsuit blamed Clinton, FBI over Russia scandal 

The original lawsuit claimed that Clinton, former top FBI officials and the Democratic Party and others had conspired to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia.

The suit had also named as defendants several of Clinton's top advisers, as well as former FBI Director James Comey.

Some analysts believe Comey may have cost Clinton the 2016 election as, just two weeks before the vote, he ordered the reopening of a probe into her use of a private email server to handle classified information during her tenure as US secretary of state.

Middlebrooks had dismissed Trump's lawsuit in September, calling it "a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him."

US special prosecutor Robert Mueller carried out an investigation into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign had coordinated with Russia to sway the outcome of the election.

His report concluded that Russia had used a social media campaign to support Trump's candidacy while attacking Clinton's and found that Russian intelligence had hacked and released damaging material from the Clinton campaign through Wikileaks.

However, the probe could not establish that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

Trump sought re-election in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden, after which he repeatedly made false claims blaming widespread voting fraud for his loss.

All eyes on 2024 election race

In November, Trump launched a run for the 2024 presidential election, setting up a potential rematch against Biden.

But some analysts think his chances look bleak as many within the Republican party are ready to move on.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely tipped to run against Trump for the Republican nomination.

mm/ar (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

The discovery of classified documents at Joe Biden's residence has cast a shadow over his political future. But comparisons with Donald Trump must be taken with caution. DW takes a closer look.
PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US soldiers load a Stryker armored vehicle onto a truck

US announces $2.5 billion package for Ukraine, but no tanks

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Africa House in Davos

Davos 2023: Showcasing Africa, the Africa way

Davos 2023: Showcasing Africa, the Africa way

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Primary students receive a cup of fresh milk at a Primary School in Dimbulagala, about 200 kilometres north east of Colombo, Sri Lanka

How hunger is keeping Sri Lankan children away from school

How hunger is keeping Sri Lankan children away from school

Human Rights18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hans-Joachim Watzke and Bernd Neuendorf

German football, the Bundesliga and the road to EURO 2024

German football, the Bundesliga and the road to EURO 2024

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Society3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 1990s

The cult of the 1990s

Culture17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

PoliticsJanuary 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage