US investigates instances of "Havana syndrome" among diplomats

The US is investigating mysterious radio energy injuries in diplomats in Cuba, which causes sickness and brain damage. The attacks have occured in Cuba, Russia, and China.

The alleged attacks have caused sickness and even brain damage.

Leaders from both parties of the US Senate Intelligence Committee said on Friday they were investigating incidents of a mysterious "directed" radio energy on US diplomats, known as the "Havana syndrome." The investigation is being carried out after media reports of potentially brain-damaging activities in Cuba. 

"For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world," said a report by the committee.

"This pattern of attacking our fellow citizens serving our government appears to be increasing," added the report. The Intelligence Committee is headed by Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Marco Rubio

Russia behind attacks?

Warner and Rubio looked forward to an investigation by the CIA into this issue, to understand the technology behind the alleged attacks. "Ultimately we will identify those responsible for these attacks on American personnel and will hold them accountable," they said.

The "Havana syndrome" attacks have caused sickness and also brain damage among US diplomats in Cuba, China, Russia, and some other countries. 

Scientists believe the attacks occur through pulsed microwaves. A government report last year said "directed" radio frequency was the most plausible explanation for the symptoms. The mechanism is yet to be explained, but the US suspects Russia is behind them. 

CNN reported earlier this week that the US was investigating two such incidents that had affected personnel.

A White House spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that various teams from President Biden's administration were working on the issue. 

