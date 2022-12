Both houses of Congress have now approved the measure to enshrine same-sex marriage into law, with President Joe Biden expected to sign it.

The US House of Representatives approved legislation on Thursday protecting same-sex marriage. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The House vote was 258 in favor and 169 against, with all Democrats and 39 Republicans backing the measure. Some 169 of the chamber's Republicans voted against it and one voted "present."

