  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
A gay pride flag is waved outside the US Capitol in Washington
The Respect for Marriage Act will now move to the House for a final voteImage: Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo/picture alliance
EqualityUnited States of America

US Senate votes to protect same-sex marriage

30 minutes ago

The Respect for Marriage Act received bipartisan support. It is designed as a backstop should the Supreme Court move to overturn its 2015 ruling that legalized gay marriage nationwide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KGbw

The US Senate voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriages on Tuesday, in a move aimed at preventing any roll-back of existing marriage laws.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed 61-36, which included support from 12 Republicans. It will now move back to the House for a final vote.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said, "With today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love."

Senate leader Chuck Schumer said the vote was "deeply personal for many of us in this chamber."

He addressed the Senate wearing the same tie he wore at his lesbian daughter's wedding.

Why are US lawmakers voting on same-sex marriage?

Same-sex marriage and interracial marriages are already legal in the US thanks to Supreme Court rulings from 2015 and 1967, respectively.

However, when the conservative-dominated Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion in June this year, the possibility that the rulings relating to marriage could also be overturned opened up as well.

The new bill will remove the previous legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman. It would also require states to recognize marriages regardless of "sex, race, ethnicity or national origin."

Earlier on Tuesday, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said the bill would give "millions of same sex and interracial couples the confidence and certainty that they need that their marriages are and will in the future continue to be valid."

Baldwin is one of the key negotiators of the bill, and the first openly gay person elected to the US Senate.

zc/ar (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Mike Huckabee

Republican presidential candidates condemn gay marriage decision

Republican presidential candidates condemn gay marriage decision

White House hopefuls from the Republican party have shown their ire at the Supreme Court's ruling to allow gay marriage across the country. Mike Huckabee also criticized the US president for changing sides on the issue.
PoliticsJune 28, 2015
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Patriot missile defense batteries newly installed at the Rzeszow airport located near the Poland-Ukraine border in Rzeszow, Poland

Ukraine calls for air defense help, NATO vows not to waver

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A screenshot from the Loveland app shows a character dressed in yellow running through a jungle, with blue power waves coming from her hands

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Education16 hours ago03:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters pack a street in Beijing

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A young dark-haired woman repairing a machine in a factory with a screwdriver

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The 'Z' symbol scrawled on on a wall in Kosovo

Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect on Kosovo

Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect on Kosovo

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Gas flaring at a Total oil platform in Nigeria

US cracks down on methane pollution

US cracks down on methane pollution

Nature and Environment16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage