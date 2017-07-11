US House passes bill protecting gay marriage rights

The US House has passed a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages under law on Tuesday.

The Respect for Marriage Act is part of a push to legislate rights that could otherwise be overturned by the Supreme Court, following the repeal of Roe. v Wade abortion rights last month.

The vote saw 47 Republicans join all Democrats to support the bill, which was met with scattered applause on the House floor when it passed.

"For me, this is personal,'' said New York congressman Mondaire Jones, who is one of the few openly gay members of the House.

"Imagine telling the next generation of Americans, my generation, we no longer have the right to marry,'' he said. "Congress can't allow that to happen."

However, the bill still faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

