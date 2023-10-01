  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsUnited States of America

US House Democrat under investigation for fire alarm stunt

October 1, 2023

Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm at the US Capitol Saturday, delaying a budget vote. He says it was a regrettable mistake, some Republicans want him to quit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X1UT
US House Representative Jamaal Bowman speaking to a group of youths at a Green New Deal event
Representative Bowman says he accidentally pulled the alarm as he rushed to an emergency vote SaturdayImage: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/picture alliance

US House Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, is under investigation for pulling a fire alarm on Saturday and forcing the evacuation of parts of the US Capitol ahead of an important budget vote in the chamber.

Capitol Police released an image of Bowman pulling the alarm and said they had begun an "investigation into what happened and why."

The Republican-controlled House Administration Committee is also looking into the incident.

Some Republicans have accused Bowman of seeking to delay vote on a bill to avert a government shutdown. They say his behavior deserves censure, with some even calling for his resignation. 

Bowman admitted that he had pulled the alarm but denied any ill intent.

Hardline Republicans want Bowman and McCarthy gone

"Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open," Bowman said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). "I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

Bowman pulled the alarm in the Cannon House Office Building, forcing its evacuation. One hour passed before Capitol Police were able to give the all-clear for lawmakers and aides to return.

The House ultimately passed the emergency spending bill to keep the government operative for the next 45-days despite Republican attempts to shut it down. The 71-page bill was presented Saturday afternoon by embattled House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ahead of a midnight deadline.

Democrats said they needed time to review possible concessions made by McCarthy to GOP hardliners who on Sunday initiated actions to have him removed from the speakership.

The bill ultimately passed 335-91, with nearly all Democrats voting in favor and many Republicans, too.

Bowman says McCarthy's reaction disingenuous

After the vote, McCarthy said of the false alarm: "This should not go without punishment. This is an embarrassment." McCarthy said he planned to meet House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) regarding a response.

Jeffries, however, voiced support for Bowman in remarks to reporters, "He understood that it was a mistake and that's all it was."

Bowman called the House GOP leader's reaction disingenuous, saying McCarthy was, "trying to weaponize a mistake of me coming, rushing to get to a vote as something nefarious when it wasn't."

js/lo (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico speaking on election night while outside a polling station

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

A female rickshaw puller on a crosswalk

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

SocietyOctober 1, 20238 images
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Italian police officers watching migrants gathering outside the operational center on the Italian island of Lampedusa on September 14, 2023.

How European countries seek to deter asylum seekers

How European countries seek to deter asylum seekers

MigrationOctober 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator dressed as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds up a bone saw outside the White House in Washington.

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage