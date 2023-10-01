US House Democrat under investigation for fire alarm stunt

Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm at the US Capitol Saturday, delaying a budget vote. He says it was a regrettable mistake, some Republicans want him to quit.

US House Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, is under investigation for pulling a fire alarm on Saturday and forcing the evacuation of parts of the US Capitol ahead of an important budget vote in the chamber.

Capitol Police released an image of Bowman pulling the alarm and said they had begun an "investigation into what happened and why."

The Republican-controlled House Administration Committee is also looking into the incident.

Some Republicans have accused Bowman of seeking to delay vote on a bill to avert a government shutdown. They say his behavior deserves censure, with some even calling for his resignation.

Bowman admitted that he had pulled the alarm but denied any ill intent.

Hardline Republicans want Bowman and McCarthy gone

"Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open," Bowman said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). "I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

Bowman pulled the alarm in the Cannon House Office Building, forcing its evacuation. One hour passed before Capitol Police were able to give the all-clear for lawmakers and aides to return.

The House ultimately passed the emergency spending bill to keep the government operative for the next 45-days despite Republican attempts to shut it down. The 71-page bill was presented Saturday afternoon by embattled House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ahead of a midnight deadline.

Democrats said they needed time to review possible concessions made by McCarthy to GOP hardliners who on Sunday initiated actions to have him removed from the speakership.

The bill ultimately passed 335-91, with nearly all Democrats voting in favor and many Republicans, too.

Bowman says McCarthy's reaction disingenuous

After the vote, McCarthy said of the false alarm: "This should not go without punishment. This is an embarrassment." McCarthy said he planned to meet House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) regarding a response.

Jeffries, however, voiced support for Bowman in remarks to reporters, "He understood that it was a mistake and that's all it was."

Bowman called the House GOP leader's reaction disingenuous, saying McCarthy was, "trying to weaponize a mistake of me coming, rushing to get to a vote as something nefarious when it wasn't."

js/lo (AFP, Reuters)