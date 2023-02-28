  1. Skip to content
US gives federal agencies 30 days to introduce TikTok ban

10 minutes ago

Canada has also banned the app from staff devices, citing risks to privacy and security. Meanwhile, the ACLU has warned against potential further moves to ban TikTok for the rest of the population.

The White House on Monday set a deadline of 30 days for all federal agencies to uninstall TikTok from government-issued devices.

In a memo, Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young directed federal agencies to "remove and disallow installations" of the Chinese-owned social media app and to "prohibit internet traffic" from government devices to the app.

Federal Chief Information Security Officer Chris DeRusha said "this guidance is part of the Administration's ongoing commitment to securing our digital infrastructure and protecting the American people's security and privacy."

The deadline was mandated by Congress, which voted in December to ban federal employees from the app due to perceived national security threats, which TikTok's owner ByteDance denies.

The move comes after similar directives were issued by more than half of US states, as well as the European Commission, Taiwan and, most recently, Canada.

ACLU warns against banning TikTok outright

On Tuesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee is set to vote on a bill that would give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok for all citizens. The app is used by more than 100 million Americans.

Representative Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said TikTok "allows [China] to manipulate and monitor its users while it gobbles up Americans' data to be used for their malign activities."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Monday spoke out against any attempt to ban TikTok outright.

"Congress must not censor entire platforms and strip Americans of their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression," ACLU senior policy counsel Jenna Leventoff said in a statement.

"We have a right to use TikTok and other platforms to exchange our thoughts, ideas, and opinions with people around the country and around the world."

TikTok word-filtering practices unveiled

Canada also bans TikTok from government devices

Meanwhile, Canada has become the latest jurisdiction to ban TikTok on all government devices, which will go into effect on Tuesday.

Canada's chief information officer "determined that it presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security," the government said on Monday.

TikTok said this decision was "curious" because it was made "without citing any specific security concern or contacting us with questions."

zc/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

TikTok logo

TikTok: Why regulators are zeroing in on the popular app

TikTok: Why regulators are zeroing in on the popular app

The rapid ascent of the Chinese video-streaming app TikTok has alarmed lawmakers and privacy watchdogs around the world. What are they worried about?
TechnologyFebruary 4, 2023
Nigeria | Tik Tok Boom

Nigeria's TikTok craze

Nigeria's TikTok craze

Nigeria's TikTok content creators are killin' it these days! In Africa, they're among the most-enthusiastic users of the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform. Ever more young Africans are signing up and sharing on TikTok, helping drive its growth.
SocietyMarch 21, 202202:05 min
