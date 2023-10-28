  1. Skip to content
US: Former VP Mike Pence drops out of presidential race

October 28, 2023

Donald Trump's former VP, Mike Pence, faced a crowded field of contenders to clinch the Republican presidential nomination next year. He stopped short of endorsing another candidate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y9jp
Mike Pence with his hand on his chest at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las Vegas
Mike Pence made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las VegasImage: John Locher/AP Photo/picture alliance

Former US Vice President Mike Pence announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign on Saturday.

Pence was competing in a crowded field to win the Republican presidential nomination.

"To the American people I say: This is not my time," he told attendees at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las Vegas.

Pence failed to gain traction in the polls, his campaign donations languished behind his rivals, and he appeared not to qualify for the third Republican primary debate in November.

Running against Trump

Pence is the first major candidate to drop out of the race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump

He publicly broke with Trump after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Pence did not endorse another candidate in his withdrawal speech on Saturday.

However, he took an apparent swipe at Trump by calling on Americans to elect who can lead with "civility" and who appeals to "the better angels of our nature."

zc/jcg (AP, Reuters)

