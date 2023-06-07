Former VP Pence launches presidential campaign

The Indiana politician opened his bid for the top job in 2024 by criticizing his former boss, Donald Trump. Pence officially joins an expanding field of hopefuls, yet Trump remains the party favorite.

Republican Mike Pence on Wednesday officially announced his entry into the 2024 US presidential race. The former US representative, Indiana governor and US vice-president now joins a growing field of GOP hopefuls for the nation's top job.

Pence made the announcement in Ankeny, Iowa, with a speech touting his conservative Christian credentials as well as leveling criticism at his former boss and the current favorite to again win the party's nomination, Donald Trump.

Addressing the midwestern crowd, Pence sought to define himself as a man of morals and a sense of duty, calling out his former boss as well as current US President Joe Biden as too divisive and dishonest to hold the job of president.

Pence sought to thread the needle of praising the work he did with Trump while in office while distancing himself from the scandal-ridden former president, saying, "I was proud to stand by President Trump every single day when we made America great again," then calling Trump's claims of election fraud "reckless."

How did Pence speak about January 6?

Pence, whom Trump pressured to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, spoke about the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, calling it "a tragic day in the life of our nation."

Pence, who — as vice president and therefore president of the US Senate — was tasked with certifying Biden's election victory on January 6, had to be rushed to safety by secret service along with his wife and staff when angry Trump supporters delayed the vote and chanted "hang Mike Pence!" as they roamed the halls of Congress that day.

Pence told those present that when Trump demanded he choose between him and the Constitution, Pence chose the Constitution, saying of Trump's belief that the vice president had the right to overturn the election, "President Trump was wrong then, and he´s wrong now."

This is a developing story and will be updated…

js/jcg (AP, Reuters)