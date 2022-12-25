  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Christmas
War in Ukraine
Weather events
Vehicles are parked on US 131 north of 84th Street.
Many of those killed during the blizzard were trapped inside their carsImage: Grand Rapids Press/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheUnited States of America

US: Dozens killed by Christmas Day winter storm

1 hour ago

The city of Buffalo, New York, was hit the hardest on Christmas Day as the storm caused power outages and trapped people inside their cars.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LQBh

A severe winter storm that hit some 60% of the United States, alongside Canada, has killed at least 24 people, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and dangerously low temperatures.

The severe winter storm is nearly unprecedented, with people seeking heat shelters to survive it.

The scope of the storm stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. It was expected to claim even more lives as the storm moved east on Sunday.

The storm hit Buffalo in the eastern state of New York hardest on Christmas Day, causing power outages and trapping people inside their cars.

What happened in Buffalo?

The blizzard devastated the city, bringing a total accumulation of snow to nearly 4 feet (1.2 meters) on Sunday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter that the death toll rose from three to seven overnight in the region.

Poloncarz said some of those reported dead were found in cars, while other bodies were recovered in snow banks. He warned that the death toll coud increase further.

County-wide driving bans were put in place to contain the situation, with the majority of the area rendered impassable.

A man skis following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region on Main St. in Amherst, New York, U.S., December 25, 2022.
Snow brought total accumulation to nearly four feet (1.2 meters) on SundayImage: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

"This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected, but try to have as merry a Christmas as possible today," Poloncarz said on Twitter on Sunday. "My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the blizzard, saying: "This will go down in history as Buffalo's most devastating storm. This one is for the ages and we're still in the middle of it."

The Reuters news agency cited Hochul as saying that the Biden administration would support the state's request for a federal disaster declaration.

How has the storm affected power?

Power outages persisted well into Christmas Day despite significant restorations. The power-tracking website PowerOutage.U, reported on Saturday evening that over 39,000 residents of New York state remained without power.

In the northeastern state of Maine, 68,000 residents were still without power, the website reported, whereas further south in Virginia, over 14,000 residents were affected by outages.

Vehicles are left stranded on the road following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Amherst, New York, U.S., December 25, 2022.
Many of those killed were trapped inside their carsImage: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The US East Coast, Texas and Washington state were left on Sunday with over 200,000 homes and businesses without power. This was still a sharp decline from early Saturday, when those powerless were around 1.8 million.

Over 1,500 flights were canceled across the US during the Christmas weekend, as of midday on Sunday, crushing the hopes of many US citizens who looked forward to being reunited with family for the first time during Christmas since the pandemic.

'Bomb cyclone' to blame for record lows

The NWS called the storm, which started on Thursday, a "once in a generation" event.

Some parts of the country recorded temperatures as low as -55 Fahrenheit (-48 Celsius). Even in Florida, the thermometer dropped below freezing for the first time in almost five years at Tampa International Airport, and hit 43 degrees Fahrenheit (6.1 degrees Celsius) in West Palm Beach.

Forecasters said the extreme cold was powered by a "bomb cyclone," which happens when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm. The cyclone had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Massive storm in US threatens holiday plans of millions

rmt/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Snow-covered vehicles along a highway on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Byron Center, Mich.

Winter storm in North America

Winter storm in North America

More than a dozen deaths, millions of homes without power, travel chaos and arctic cold: Extreme weather conditions are affecting people from northern Mexico to across Canada.
CatastropheDecember 24, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the recording of his annual Christmas speech at the presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany on December 22, 2022

Germany's Steinmeier calls for 'fair peace' in Ukraine

Society18 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nduduzo Makhathini wears a hat and speaks into the camera

Makhatini on origins of African Jazz music

Makhatini on origins of African Jazz music

CultureDecember 24, 202203:39 min
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans at a pedestrian crossing in Seoul

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

SocietyDecember 24, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A mole coming out into the daylight

German politicians hail capture of suspected Russian 'mole'

German politicians hail capture of suspected Russian 'mole'

PoliticsDecember 23, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Ryoyu Kobayashi performs a ski jump

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

SportsDecember 24, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Bethlehem Geburtskirche Weihnachten Touristen

Bethlehem celebrates Christmas as tourists return

Bethlehem celebrates Christmas as tourists return

Society15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage