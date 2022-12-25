US: Dozens killed by Christmas Day winter storm

The city of Buffalo, New York, was hit the hardest on Christmas Day as the storm caused power outages and trapped people inside their cars.

A severe winter storm that hit some 60% of the United States, alongside Canada, has killed at least 24 people, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and dangerously low temperatures.

The severe winter storm is nearly unprecedented, with people seeking heat shelters to survive it.

The scope of the storm stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. It was expected to claim even more lives as the storm moved east on Sunday.

What happened in Buffalo?

The blizzard devastated the city, bringing a total accumulation of snow to nearly 4 feet (1.2 meters) on Sunday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter that the death toll rose from three to seven overnight in the region.

Poloncarz said some of those reported dead were found in cars, while other bodies were recovered in snow banks. He warned that the death toll coud increase further.

County-wide driving bans were put in place to contain the situation, with the majority of the area rendered impassable.

Snow brought total accumulation to nearly four feet (1.2 meters) on Sunday Image: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

"This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected, but try to have as merry a Christmas as possible today," Poloncarz said on Twitter on Sunday. "My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the blizzard, saying: "This will go down in history as Buffalo's most devastating storm. This one is for the ages and we're still in the middle of it."

The Reuters news agency cited Hochul as saying that the Biden administration would support the state's request for a federal disaster declaration.

How has the storm affected power?

Power outages persisted well into Christmas Day despite significant restorations. The power-tracking website PowerOutage.U, reported on Saturday evening that over 39,000 residents of New York state remained without power.

In the northeastern state of Maine, 68,000 residents were still without power, the website reported, whereas further south in Virginia, over 14,000 residents were affected by outages.

Many of those killed were trapped inside their cars Image: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The US East Coast, Texas and Washington state were left on Sunday with over 200,000 homes and businesses without power. This was still a sharp decline from early Saturday, when those powerless were around 1.8 million.

Over 1,500 flights were canceled across the US during the Christmas weekend, as of midday on Sunday, crushing the hopes of many US citizens who looked forward to being reunited with family for the first time during Christmas since the pandemic.

'Bomb cyclone' to blame for record lows

The NWS called the storm, which started on Thursday, a "once in a generation" event.

Some parts of the country recorded temperatures as low as -55 Fahrenheit (-48 Celsius). Even in Florida, the thermometer dropped below freezing for the first time in almost five years at Tampa International Airport, and hit 43 degrees Fahrenheit (6.1 degrees Celsius) in West Palm Beach.

Forecasters said the extreme cold was powered by a "bomb cyclone," which happens when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm. The cyclone had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

