US diplomat's wife gets suspended jail term for UK crash
52 minutes ago
Anne Sacoolas won’t have to go to jail despite admitting she caused 19-year-old Harry Dunn death by careless driving. She refused to attend the trial in the UK.
https://p.dw.com/p/4KgjC
Advertisement
A US diplomat's wife, Anne Sacoolas, has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence in the United Kingdom on Thursday for causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.
Sacoolas admitted in October she was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old motorcyclist outside a US military base in England.
She left the country days after the accident in 2019, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution.
The sentencing follows a three-year campaign by Dunn's family, who met with politicians on both sides of the Atlantic in a campaign to get Sacoolas to face British justice.
"As a family we are determined that his death will not have been in vain and we are involved in a number of projects to try to find some silver lining in this tragedy and to help others,'' Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said.