US court finds Trump Organization guilty in tax fraud trial

Donald Trump's company has been accused of helping executives dodge personal income taxes on perks including Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

A New York jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all charges in a tax fraud trial on Tuesday.

Two corporate entities at the organization were convicted of 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records.

Those benefits were "designed to keep its top executives happy and loyal," prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told jurors during his closing argument on Friday.

Sentencing is due on January 13.

The Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million (€1.53 million). Such a penalty would be a relatively small amount for the company's size, but the conviction could complicate the deals it seeks in the future.

The case is the only legal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney's office's three-year investigation of former US President Donald Trump and his business practices.

Trump himself was not charged. But he is being investigated by the US Department of Justice for his handling of sensitive government records after he left office in January 2021, as well as his alleged attempts to undo the 2020 presidential election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

fb/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)