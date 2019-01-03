US Congress reconvenes with record number of women

Democrats on Thursday will take over the US House of Representatives, ushering in a new era of divided government in Washington with the goal of checking Donald Trump's stormy presidency.

An overwhelming number of Democrats won seats in the House in the November elections, which thus ends Trump's one-party rule in Washington.

California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is poised to take over as House speaker.

In excerpts of the speech she was to deliver to the House later Thursday, Pelosi vowed the new Congress would be "bipartisan and unifying" and "will debate and advance good ideas no matter where they come from."

"In that spirit, Democrats will be offering the Senate Republican appropriations legislation to re-open government later today -- to meet the needs of the American people, and to protect our borders," she said.

Meanwhile, a partial federal government shutdown over Trump's insistence that lawmakers fund a southern border wall neared the two-week mark. The US president continues to stick to his demand that Congress approve a $5-billion (€4.4 billion) plan to construct a US-Mexico border wall aimed at thwarting illegal immigration. At the moment it appears that Democrats are unlikely to appease him.

And while the "blue wave" swept dozens of House Republicans out of Congress last November, Trump's party managed to modestly expand its majority in the Senate to 53-47, meaning Washington gridlock is almost certain to deepen.

Most diverse Congress

This will be the most diverse Congress in history. One hundred House freshmen will take the oath of office, including New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who at 29 is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest person ever to be elected to Congress

Also in the chamber will be the first two Native American womenand the first two Muslim women to be elected.

Women will make up a record one in four members of Congress, with 102 women set to serve in the incoming House of Representatives.

Pelosi has faced pressure from some incoming Democrats who have been willing to talk about the possibility of impeachment proceedings against Trump.

She has called impeachment a "divisive activity," and Democrats were cautious about mentioning the "I'' word during the 2018 midterms for fear it would backfire politically.

However, Pelosi did not shy away from it Thursday in an interview airing on NBC's "Today" show.

"We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason," she said, adding that she would wait for the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Only the House can begin impeachment proceedings.

