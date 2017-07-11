US charges Iranian with 'plot' to kill ex-official John Bolton

The US Justice Department said on Wednesday that it had uncovered a "plot" to kill former US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The department announced charges against Shahram Poursafi, identified as a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. According to an FBI affidavit, Poursafi offered $300,000 (€290,500) to yet unidentified individuals in Maryland and Washington DC to carry out the killing.

Prosecutors say the plan to "eliminate" Bolton was likely devised in retaliation to the death of Quds Force officer Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a targeted US air strike in early 2020.

According to court documents, Poursafi asked an unidentified US resident who he had met online to take photos of Bolton. The individual then referred Poursafi to an associate, referred to in court documents as "confidential human resource" (CHS). Poursafi offered CHS $250,000 to hire someone to "eliminate" the official, which was then negotiated up to $300,000.

More to follow...