US businesses cut Republican party donations in wake of riot

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Mariott International and a major health insurance company confirmed on Sunday that they were rethinking their political donations following the deadly Capitol siege on Wednesday.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), which represents regional and local health insurers covering around one in three Americans, cited issues with the Republican lawmakers who voted against confirming Joe Biden's electoral victory that same day.

"In light of this week's violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November's election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy," the company said.

Watch video 01:52 Lawmakers urge Trump to resign

Mariott International, the world's largest hotel company, took similar steps, with company spokesperson Connie Kim confirming the decision to cease donations to the 147 Republican lawmakers who sided with Donald Trump in rejecting Biden's victory on Wednesday.

"We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election," she said.

Big banks cut off both parties

Two of the country's largest banks, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup said that they would pause all federal contributions to both Republicans and Democrats, not just the Republican lawmakers who sided with Donald Trump.

The largest bank in the US, JPMorgan — which raised around $900,000 (€736,340) in 2019-2020), almost 60% of which went to Republicans — said it would stop all federal donations for six months.

"The focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now," said JPMorgan's head of corporate responsibility Peter Scher. "There will be plenty of time for campaigning later," he added, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Candi Wolff, head of Citigroup's global government affairs, sent a memo to employees on Friday saying that "we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law."

The memo also stated that the company had given $1,000 to Republican Senator Josh Hawley in 2019. Hawley, who represents the state of Missouri where Citigroup has lots of employees, led the charge against Biden's confirmation.

Citigroup donated $742,000 to federal candidates in 2019-2020, 56% of which went to Republicans, the donation tracking organization OpenSecrets reported.

Other companies were asked about plans to end donations following the riot at the Capitol, but many had not made any decision about changes to contributions.

One of those, Ford Motor Co, said on Sunday that "our employee PAC contributes to candidates who support policies critical to Ford's employees, communities and jobs. Events over the past year have underscored the need for a broader, ongoing discussion about other relevant considerations."

ab/dj (Reuters, AP, EFE)