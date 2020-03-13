 US blacklists companies over oil trade with Iran | News | DW | 19.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US blacklists companies over oil trade with Iran

Several firms in mainland China, Hong Kong and South Africa have been blacklisted by the Trump administration over their trade with Iran. The US also sanctioned five scientists for taking part in Iran's nuclear program.

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

US President Donald Trump's administration sanctioned nine entities on Wednesday for "trading or transporting" oil with Iran.

The blacklisted companies include three mainland China-based firms, three Hong Kong-based companies and one South African company.

The blacklist was also extended to include two entities connected to the South African company, SPI International Proprietary Ltd. These companies were called out for trading in Iranian petrochemical products.

In a statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the actions of these entities would "provide revenue to the regime that it may use to fund terror and other destabilizing activities." 

The US said its sanctions on the identified entities would deprive Iran of income from its critical oil industry.

Read more: Iran faces catastrophic death toll from coronavirus

Watch video 01:41

WHO concerned about spread of virus in Mideast

Scientists sanctioned

In a separate move, the State Department also announced sanctions against three Iranian scientists for their involvement in Iran's pre-2004 nuclear weapons program. 

The US's decision comes a day after Russia and China requested the country to lift sanctions on Iran amid a massive coronavirus outbreak in the country. China's Foreign Ministry said that continued sanctions would hamper Iran's response to the pandemic and humanitarian aid.

Wednesday's decision appeared to indicate that the US plans to keep up its "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran despite the virus outbreak. Washington has been exercising economic and political pressure on Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement, after Trump's decision in 2018 to unilaterally pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US has previously sanctioned several Chinese companies for trading in Iranian oil. Despite US pressure, China continues to be the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Iraq: Taji military base hit by rockets for second time in a week

Several Iraqi air force personnel were injured in the rocket strike, north of Baghdad. The incident follows US airstrikes on an Iran-backed militia that Washington says is targeting its forces. (14.03.2020)  

COVID-19-hit Iran asks IMF for aid amid US sanctions

For the first time in six decades, Iran has requested a loan from the IMF to fight the coronavirus outbreak. US sanctions have isolated the country from the global financial system. They could also stop IMF assistance. (13.03.2020)  

US launches airstrikes in Iraq against Iran-backed militia

The Pentagon has confirmed that US forces carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed militia facilities in Iraq. The action comes a day after three personnel from the US-led coalition were killed in rocket attacks. (13.03.2020)  

Related content

Italien | Coronavirus | Mailand

Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump declares national emergency 13.03.2020

Countries are struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Quarantines, school closures and travel restrictions are all on the agenda as world leaders discuss ways to control the outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.

Iran Coronavirus Vorsichtsmaßnahmen

The coronavirus in Iran: A nudge off the cliff? 11.03.2020

Iran has been reeling from US economic sanctions for quite a while now. Now the coronavirus outbreak might turn into a serious threat for businesses and push the country's economy over the edge.

Iran Teheran Coronavirus

COVID-19-hit Iran asks IMF for aid amid US sanctions 13.03.2020

For the first time in six decades, Iran has requested a loan from the IMF to fight the coronavirus outbreak. US sanctions have isolated the country from the global financial system. They could also stop IMF assistance.

Advertisement