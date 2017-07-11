US: Biden fears 'substantial loss of life' in Hurricane Ian

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is planning a visit to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Biden was speaking at FEMA emergency management headquarters in Washington, which has been organizing the federal response to the disaster that has laid waste to swathes of the southern peninsula state.

"When the conditions allow it, I'm going to be going to Florida," the president said. He also plans on visiting Puerto Rico after it was hit by Hurricane Fiona last week.

"This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history," he said, adding that "The numbers... are still unclear, but we're hearing reports of what may be substantial loss of life."

At least six deaths have been reported, but this number is expected to climb as rescue workers spread across the affected areas.

The weather system flooded homes, washed out roads and bridges and left millions without power.

"We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference. "The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event."

Hurricane Ian has left vast amounts of damage and destruction in its wake

Ian heads north

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) issued a hurricane warning for the coastline of South Carolina, as Ian headed further north with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h).

The NHC also warned of a possible storm surge of 6 feet (1.83 meters) or more from Daytona Beach in Florida north to Charleston, South Carolina.

The Carolinas and Virginia are expecting up to 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) of rainfall.

"It doesn't matter what the intensity of the storm is. We're still expecting quite a bit of rainfall," Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist at the NHC, told the Associated Press.

ab/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)