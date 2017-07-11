Hurricane Ian reaches Carolinas after lashing southern Florida

Hurricane Ian barreled north Friday, making a second landfall in South Carolina, a day after carving a path of destruction across central Florida.

At least 12 people were killed as rescue teams continued to race to reach dozens of other trapped residents along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the state's Division of Emergency Management, put the potential death toll at 21.

He said that some 10,000 people in Florida were unaccounted for, although many of them were likely in shelters or without power and unable to contact relatives.

Ian upgraded before reaching Carolinas

Ian, which had weakened to a tropical storm, was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it churned toward the Carolinas, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 miles per hour (140 kilometers per hour), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hours before it made landfall on Friday afternoon, South Carolina's entire coastline was placed on alert, with authorities advising people to seek higher ground.

The warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear, with flooding rains likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, the NHC said.



In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Ian brings winds, rain and surge of ocean surf Having left much of Cuba without power, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, causing severe damage. Wind speeds were beyond 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour in places as it hit the coast.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Fort Myers among first in firing line The mayor of Fort Myers said that 80% of the city was left without power as the hurricane hit the beach town. Images showed floodwaters rushing through the streets downtown.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Flashlights are a necessity This building in Fort Myers was among those left without power, forcing people to use flashlights to get around. Fort Myers was among the first large population centers hit. Anchors on local news channel WINK had to relocate to a different part of their studios to broadcast as water pushed into part of their building.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Orlando and Tampa's airports closed for business The international airports in the cities of Tampa and Orlando closed their doors, rerouting or canceling flights. Florida is a tourist hotspot both for US travelers and international visitors — even if peak season may have passed.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Reached Category 4 by landfall Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms to hit the US in years. As it approached southwestern Florida, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a satellite image of what at that time was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-stage Saffir-Simpson scale.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Biden says federal government will assist with cleanup "We'll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again," President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. "And we'll be there every step of the way. That's my absolute commitment to the people of Florida." Governor Ron DeSantis had asked that Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration across the state.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Electricity providers on alert Ahead of the hurricane's arrival. repair trucks were lined up in an energy company parking lot in St. Petersburg to assist in the case of outages. According to a tracking website, poweroutage.us, almost 1.9 million households in Florida were without power as of 9 p.m. local time (0100 UTC/GMT).

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida First responders also face floods The Naples Fire Department shared images of its firefighters struggling to move gear in waist-high water, with their fire truck parked in the storm surge.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Surveying the damage Cape Coral was among the first places in the hurricane's path. By Wednesday evening, it was possible to start assessing the damage as the storm moved inland.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Tornados as storm approached In Pembroke Pines, a tornado sprung up on the fringes of the storm as it approached, damaging some buildings and also affecting the North Perry Airport.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Theme parks shut The various theme parks in the tourist state, particularly in Orlando but also in other affected cities like Tampa, were closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Sea World, pictured here, said, "Precautions are in place following the park's comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time."

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida National responders in Washington monitor storm As Hurricane Ian moved inland, the wind speeds began to dip and the storm started to weaken. By 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday, gusts of up to 100 miles per hour were reported by the National Hurricane Center, making it a Category 3 hurricane. At the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in DC, technicians monitored the storm's progress.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Virginia, Georgia, South and North Carolina next in line The governors of Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina all preemptively declared states of emergency in anticipation of Ian's arrival. Forecasters expect it to weaken to tropical storm status as it moves inland over those states, likely continuing to drop flood-inducing levels of rainfall into the weekend.



Biden pledges federal help for Florida

Ian left a broad swath of destruction after it came ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

The storm flooded areas on both of the state's coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that rescue crews had gone door-to-door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.

"There's really been a Herculean effort,'' he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.

Earlier, he described how thousands of personnel were assigned to respond to the storm with 250 aircraft, 300 boats and 1,600 high-water vehicles.

US President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration, allowing federal aid to be provided to Florida.

"We'll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again," Biden said on Wednesday.

"And we'll be there every step of the way. That's my absolute commitment to the people of Florida."

Orlando International Airport closed its doors as the hurricane moved north and inland

Migrant boat sinks

Shortly before Ian made landfall in Florida, a boat carrying migrants sank, leaving 23 people missing and four survivors.

Walter Slosar, Miami's chief patrol agent, said US authorities responded to a "migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida."

"Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather," Slosar wrote on Twitter.

Hurricane intensified after hitting Cuba

Ian had battered Cuba as a Category 3 storm just less than 24 hours before nearing Florida.

At least three people were killed on the island.

Scientists have long sounded the alarm over how climate change can hike the intensity of extreme weather events.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Deserted streets The streets of the Cuban city of Pinar del Rio are empty. The storm made landfall in western Cuba as a category 3 hurricane at about 5 a.m. Tuesday (local time). It caused great destruction. Torn off corrugated iron roofs were swept into power lines.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Electrical services interrupted Electrical transformers litter this street in Pinar del Rio. People passing by survey the extent of the destruction. The hurricane caused flooding throughout the island, buildings and infrastructure facilities were severely damaged, and trees were uprooted. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Through the storm This passerby used a plastic tarp as protection from the driving rains. In the province of Pinar del Rio alone, 40,000 people had to leave their homes as a precaution. Nearby Artemisa and Havana also reported severe damage. The full extent is not yet clear.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Flooded land Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has visited the worst-hit region, according to state media. In view of the general shortage of many types of food and other basic necessities, Cubans were left with little more than makeshift preparations.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Blackout across Cuba Hurricane Ian caused blackouts across the country. Cuba's power grid is considered dilapidated, and the infrastructure is outdated. Communication with people affected by the blackout was limited; according to reports on state television, internet access and telephone connections also didn't work in some places.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Taking stock A Cuban family assesses what Ian left of their house after the hurricane tore off the roof. According to the Cuban Meteorological Office, Ian was the 12th recorded category 3 hurricane to hit Cuba this season. Climate change does not necessarily cause tropical cyclones to occur more frequently, but it does cause stronger ones, experts warn.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits The aftermath The skies over Havana are slowly clearing. With wind speeds of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour), Hurricane Ian is now headed to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and US President Joe Biden have declared a state and federal emergency, and 2.5 million people have already had to leave their homes and apartments on the orders of the authorities. Author: Claudia Dehn



mm, jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)