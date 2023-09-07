  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

US: Biden blocks drilling in Alaska wildlife reserve

September 7, 2023

The move cancels oil and gas leases in an ecologically vulnerable region of Alaska that were authorized in the final days of former President Donald Trump's term.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W2SL
An exploratory drilling camp at the proposd site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope
An exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North SlopeImage: ConocoPhillips/AP/dpa/picture alliance

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it was banning new oil and gas drilling over a vast region in Alaska.

The US Interior Department said it was also canceling seven remaining oil and gas leases that were authorized under former President Donald Trump.

Those seven leases were in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which lies to the east of the ecologically vulnerable National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A).

The new plan protects about 10.6 million acres or 4.3 million hectares, which is about 40% of the NPR-A.

The NPR-A is rich in oil. The new plan would also limit, but not outright ban, drilling in an additional 2.4 million acres of the NPR-A.

The ecologically significant region is home to threatened species like grizzly and polar bears as well as hundreds of thousands of migratory birds.

Davos: Climate activists say 'the Arctic is Ground Zero'

A responsibility to protect 'treasured region,' Biden says

"Alaska is home to many of America's most breathtaking natural wonders and culturally significant areas," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"As the climate crisis warms the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world, we have a responsibility to protect this treasured region for all ages."

Biden came under fire earlier this year for approving a controversial drilling project in Alaska, known as the Willow oil project.

Opponents of the project argued in a lawsuit that it poses risks to Arctic communities and wildlife.

Critics say decisions 'defy all common sense'

Observers say the latest plan to protect regions of Alaska may be aimed at curbing some of the criticisms directed at the Willow oil drilling project.

But some politicians criticized the new plan. Alaska is heavily dependent on oil revenues and the state's politicians said Biden was undermining US energy security.

"These decisions are illegal, reckless (and) defy all common sense," said Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Democrat Mary Peltola, a member of the House of Representatives, also said she was "deeply frustrated" at what she described as a failure by the Biden government to listen to local desires. 

rm/nm (Reuters, AP) 

A pile of animal bones in Utqiagvik

Alaska: Climate change in the Arctic

Alaska: Climate change in the Arctic

Alaskans are witnessing thawing glaciers, retreating fish and polar bears who wandering into cities. Residents of the northernmost US city, Utqiagvik, are watching the icy ground under their feet melt away — with dire consequences.
BusinessSeptember 23, 202207:34 min
