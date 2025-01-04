US announces $8 billion arms sale to Israel

President Joe Biden's administration plans a significant arms deal for Israel as fighting continues in Gaza. The announcement comes as fresh talk started in Doha, and the US urged Hamas to agree to a ceasefire.

The United States intends to sell $8 billion (€7.7 billion) in arms to Israel, sources familiar with the plan said on Saturday.

President Joe Biden's administration has informally told the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the US Congress, which need to approve the sale, of the plan on Friday.

The arms package includes "munitions to support Israel's long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and air defense capabilities," one of the US officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) 99% of arms imports for Israel between 2019 and 2023 came from the United States (69%) and Germany (30%).

Biden administration stands by Israel

The US has faced calls for months to implement an arms embargo against Israel.

Despite Biden calling for an end to the war in Gaza, US policy has largely remained unchanged.

His administration has provided Israel with billions of dollars worth of arms aid since the October 7, 2024, attacks.

Officials said Saturday, "the president has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organizations."

The Biden administration has faced criticism over mounting deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza Image: Samuel Corum/Pool/CNP/picture alliance

The sale includes medium-range air-to-air missiles for defense against airborne threats, 155 mm artillery shells for long-range targeting, Hellfire missiles and 500-pound bombs, among other weapons.

Israeli forces launched a military campaign against Hamas and other militants in Gaza in response to their deadly October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken. Israel, the US, Germany and several other countries designate Hamas a terror organization.

Since then, more than 45,700 people have been killed in the war in Hamas-run Gaza since then, according to the Health Ministry.

Fighting continues in Gaza despite new ceasefire talks in Qatar

News about the US arms sale comes as Israel and Hamas have confirmed talks on a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza that has resumed in Qatar's capital, Doha.

The indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US have been going for months but have failed to end the war.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Israeli airstrikes killed dozens of people in Gaza over the last two days, Palestinian medics said on Saturday.

Israel's military says it only targets militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because its fighters operate in dense residential areas.

The militant group also released a video on Saturday showing one of the hostages abducted from Israel during the October 7 attack.

The woman, an Israeli soldier, spoke under duress and expressed her anguish over being held for 450 days.

She mentioned a fellow captive had been injured by the fighting in Gaza, adding, "we are living in an extremely terrifying nightmare."





