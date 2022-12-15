  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Joe Biden speaking at the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington
The Biden administration launched a renewed push to drive investment in AfricaImage: Michael Reynolds/Pool via CNP/picture alliance
TradeUnited States of America

US 'all in' on Africa, President Joe Biden says

1 hour ago

The US unveiled $55 billion worth of investments, trade deals and aid at a summit of African leaders. It comes after China dominated foreign investment on the continent for years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KxB1

US President Joe Biden has declared that his country is "all in on Africa's future" at a conference of 49 leaders in Washington.

"When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well," Biden said.

The US president made the comments on Wednesday, the second day of a  US-Africa Leaders Summit being attended by heads of government and other high-level delegates from around the continent.

It was the first such meeting since former US President Barack Obama hosted African leaders in Washington in 2014.

Trade and investment on the agenda

The Biden administration has pledged $55 billion (€52 billion) worth of public investment, private investment, aid, and trade deals across Africa. Biden said this was "just the beginning."

The announcement includes a $100 million aid package for clean energy and another $800 million in public and private financing for digital development.

A $504 million infrastructure package aims to connect Benin's port of Cotonou with landlocked Niger's capital Niamey. US officials estimate 1.6 million people will benefit from this.

"For a long time we've considered this to be our natural port," Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum said. He promised to enact "institutional reforms" that would boost trade.

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum at the US-Africa Leaders SUmmit
African leaders including Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum attended several forums with senior American officialsImage: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP/picture alliance

Meanwhile, credit card company Visa said it would invest $1 billion into Africa to develop digital payments, and Cisco with its partner Cybastion announced 10 cybersecurity contracts worth a total of $858 million.

Microsoft said it would roll out satellites to provide internet access to millions of people, starting in Egypt, Senegal and Angola.

The summit was held after China surpassed the US in recent years in terms of its overall investments in Africa through highly visible infrastructure projects.

World Cup backdrop

During an address to nearly the 50 African leaders in attendance on Wednesday, Biden said: "I know you're saying to yourselves, make it short, Biden, there's a semi-final game coming up. I get it."

Later on, he watched the France-Morocco match with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and other leaders from around the continent.

Although Morocco lost, it was the first time an African team made it to the semi-finals of the global tournament.

zc/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Workers open the bonnet of a new VW car to inspect it at a plant

German investment in Africa stalls despite government push

German investment in Africa stalls despite government push

Germany's potential to invest in Africa was trumpeted at the 2022 German-Africa business summit in Johannesburg. But German foreign direct investment on the continent is stagnant.
BusinessDecember 8, 2022
Delegates attend the opening session of the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia's capital Tunis on August 27, 2022

Japan ramps up aid to Africa to weaken China's grip on continent

Japan ramps up aid to Africa to weaken China's grip on continent

Tokyo has announced an ambitious multibillion-dollar program of economic assistance to Africa, in a bid to counter Beijing's growing economic and political influence.
BusinessSeptember 7, 2022
A gas processing factory in Mozambique

India woos Africa with trade, tech and investment

India woos Africa with trade, tech and investment

India is trying to strengthen its long-standing ties to countries on the continent as New Delhi attempts to catch up with China, which has emerged as Africa's largest trading partner.
PoliticsAugust 10, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Theo Hernandez celebrates

World Cup: France down Morocco to keep title defense alive

Soccer6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco players disappointed

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

Sports4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An elderly person moves down a staircase alongside a young woman who carries a child in her arms

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Society13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

books, scales of justice, gavel

German judiciary and the far-right

German judiciary and the far-right

Law and Justice10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Mitrovica in North Kosovo, people walk along a street, red, blue and white banners above

What are the tensions in North Kosovo all about?

What are the tensions in North Kosovo all about?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Thumbnails zur Made Sendung

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

SoccerDecember 13, 202203:38 min
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

ScienceDecember 13, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage