US 'all in' on Africa, President Joe Biden says

The Biden administration has pledged $55 billion (€52 billion) worth of public investment, private investment, aid, and trade deals across Africa. Biden said this was "just the beginning."
The announcement includes a $100 million aid package for clean energy and another $800 million in public and private financing for digital development.
A $504 million infrastructure package aims to connect Benin's port of Cotonou with landlocked Niger's capital Niamey. US officials estimate 1.6 million people will benefit from this.
"For a long time we've considered this to be our natural port," Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum said. He promised to enact "institutional reforms" that would boost trade.
Meanwhile, credit card company Visa said it would invest $1 billion into Africa to develop digital payments, and Cisco with its partner Cybastion announced 10 cybersecurity contracts worth a total of $858 million.
Microsoft said it would roll out satellites to provide internet access to millions of people, starting in Egypt, Senegal and Angola.