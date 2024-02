Cai Nebe

02/23/2024 February 23, 2024

South African Seth Pimentel's stunning designs adorn galleries, bespoke brands and urban architecture. But in this conversation with Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba, he opens up about his struggles with bipolarism, which involved being misdiagnosed his early twenties. The pair discuss why men seeking help for their mental health is not a sign of weakness, but a vital step to recovery.