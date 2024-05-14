Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 3 - In the Name of the State

In 2008, the United States launched "Project Cassandra". The aim was to uncover how Hezbollah uses drug trafficking and money laundering to finance its military and terrorist activities.

The 3-part series tells the story of the project.

France has been the country of choice for HezbollahHezbollah fighters seeking asylum since 2010. France offers several benefits, including the possibility of integrating into a large Lebanese community and freedom of movement on European territory.

Members of Hezbollah pose in front of the Eiffel Tower. Image: Java

Paris became a center for laundering money from the cocaine trade.

The D.E.A., the American Drug Enforcement Agency, alerted the French police. Together they opened a new chapter of Operation Cassandra, named "Operation Cedar," after the tree that symbolizes Lebanon.

