Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 3 - In the Name of the State

Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 3 - In the Name of the StateMay 14, 2024
France has been the country of choice for HezbollahHezbollah fighters seeking asylum since 2010. France offers several benefits, including the possibility of integrating into a large Lebanese community and freedom of movement on European territory.
Paris became a center for laundering money from the cocaine trade.
The D.E.A., the American Drug Enforcement Agency, alerted the French police. Together they opened a new chapter of Operation Cassandra, named "Operation Cedar," after the tree that symbolizes Lebanon.
