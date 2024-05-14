  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
TerrorismLebanon

Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 3 - In the Name of the State

May 14, 2024

In 2008, the United States launched "Project Cassandra". The aim was to uncover how Hezbollah uses drug trafficking and money laundering to finance its military and terrorist activities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eaRl
Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 3 - In the Name of the State
Hezbollah financed itself with money from drug deals.Image: Java

The 3-part series tells the story of the project.

France has been the country of choice for HezbollahHezbollah fighters seeking asylum since 2010. France offers several benefits, including the possibility of integrating into a large Lebanese community and freedom of movement on European territory.

Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 3 - In the Name of the State
Members of Hezbollah pose in front of the Eiffel Tower.Image: Java

Paris became a center for laundering money from the cocaine trade. 

The D.E.A., the American Drug Enforcement Agency, alerted the French police. Together they opened a new chapter of Operation Cassandra, named "Operation Cedar," after the tree that symbolizes Lebanon.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 18.05.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 18.05.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 19.05.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4