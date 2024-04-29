Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 2 - The Long Hunt

Unmasking Hezbollah - Episode 2 - The Long HuntApril 29, 2024
This three-part series tells the story of "Project Cassandra" through the testimony of DEA agents and others who were directly involved. It is a story that helps explain the history and rise of Hezbollah and brings a complex geopolitical story to a wider audience.
The assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri on February 14, 2005 sent Lebanon and the international community into shock. All eyes turned to Syria, which was accused of being behind the assassination. Bashar al-Assad's army, which had occupied part of the country, was forced to withdraw under pressure from the local population. With the Syrian withdrawal, Hezbollah lost a long-standing ally and protector. And it also found itself in the spotlight: suspected of complicity in the murder of Hariri.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 11.05.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 11.05.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 12.05.2024 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4