United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea deal agreed with three plotters of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the North American country.

"I have determined that in light, of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused ... responsibility for such a decision should rest with me," read a memo signed by Austin and addressed to Susan Escallier, who oversaw the case. "I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case.

