Union Berlin's success story

Could Union Berlin do a Leicester City and win the league? The capital club are topping the league. How do they do it?
They may have scored only one goal between them on Sunday, but Union Berlin and Freiburg are the Bundesliga's top two. The underdog clubs have different styles but share traits which help them continue to overachieve.
With eight teams qualified for European competition this season, the Bundesliga has every right to be proud but can Germany's top league show there is more to it than just Bayern Munich?
Union Berlin produced another impressive performance, this time keeping champions Bayern Munich at bay in a compelling game. Union goalscorer Sheraldo Becker looks set to play a key role this season.
Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has swapped Union Berlin's Old Forester's House in Köpenick for newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The record deal represents a dream come true for the 24-year-old.
