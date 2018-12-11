 UNESCO World Heritage Speyer Cathedral decorates 100 euro gold coin | DW Travel | DW | 12.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

UNESCO World Heritage Speyer Cathedral decorates 100 euro gold coin

A series of 100 euro gold coins has been issued since 2003 to honour the German UNESCO World Heritage Sites. For 2019, the Federal Government has chosen the Speyer Cathedral as its motif.

Deutschland Dom zu Speyer (Klaus Landry)

The new coin will be launched in October 2019. According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, the face of the coin shows the "characteristic mountain range of towers, domes and apse" of the cathedral. In the lower quarter, a groined vault is depicted. The design was developed by the Berlin artist Bodo Broschat. The coin - like the previous German 100-Euro gold coins - is to consist of fine gold and weigh 15.5 grams. 

The Speyer Imperial Cathedral is one of the most important examples of medieval architecture. The inauguration took place in 1061 and the cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1981. It is the largest preserved Romanesque church in the world.

Watch video 01:01
Now live
01:01 mins.

World Heritage Site Speyer Cathedral

Golden Series

The coin series began in 2002 with the first gold coin in euro currency. The central image shows the euro logo surrounded by stars and placed in a circle. In the surroundings, motifs of the euro banknotes in the form of bridges and other architectural elements are quoted pictorially. The inscription bears the sentence: "Transition to monetary union - introduction of the euro".

BdT Deutschland | Unesco-Welterbe Harz (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann)

100-euro gold coin 2008

In the following years world cultural heritage sites in Germany were used as motifs:

UNESCO World Heritage City - Quedlinburg (2003)

UNESCO World Heritage City - Bamberg (2004)

UNESCO World Heritage - Classical Weimar (2006)

UNESCO World Heritage - Hanseatic City of Lübeck (2007)

UNESCO World Heritage - Old Town Goslar - Rammelsberg Mine (2008)

UNESCO World Heritage - Roman Monuments Cathedral and Church of Our Lady in Trier (2009)

UNESCO World Heritage - Würzburg Residence and Court Garden (2010)

UNESCO World Heritage - Wartburg (2011)

UNESCO World Heritage - Aachen Cathedral (2012)

UNESCO World Heritage - Garden Kingdom Dessau-Wörlitz (2013)

UNESCO World Heritage Lorsch Monastery (2014)

UNESCO World Heritage - Upper Middle Rhine Valley (2015)

UNESCO World Heritage - Old Town Regensburg with Stadtamhof ( 2016)

UNESCO World Heritage - Luther Memorials Eisleben and Wittenberg (2017)

UNESCO World Heritage - Castles Augustusburg and Falkenlust in Brühl (2018)

100 Euro Fußball-WM Münzen (picture-alliance/dpa)

100-euro gold coin 2005

Special coin

The 100-euro gold coin from 2005 had as its motif the FIFA Football World Cup to be held in Germany in the following year (2006). In 2005, 350,000 copies of this gold coin were minted.

is/ks (with kna)

Audios and videos on the topic

World Heritage Site Speyer Cathedral  

Related content

Lübeck Obertrave

10 reasons to visit Lübeck 07.12.2018

It smells of marzipan here. Seafaring and trade flourished here. Lübeck offers maritime history and famous literature. Its medieval Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen-Anhalt

Germany's 16 States: Saxony-Anhalt 12.12.2018

The 18th century dukes created artistic landscaped gardens here; the Bauhaus masters ushered in the era of modern architecture. For visitors, that means UNESCO World Heritage sites wherever you look.

17.12.2012 DW EUROMAXX City Quedlinburg

10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg 03.12.2018

Quedlinburg is one of the best-preserved timber-framed towns in Germany. In its more than 1000-year history, it has seen kings and emperors, survived threatening decay and been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 