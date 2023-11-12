  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
Human RightsIran

Unbreakable - My fight for freedom in Iran

December 11, 2023

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi is one of the bravest women in the world. For more than 20 years, she has been fighting against the Iranian regime and its systematic oppression of women. Now she has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

https://p.dw.com/p/4a2Zl

But she won’t be able to accept the prize herself, because since 2021 she has once again been jailed, in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. Mohammadi has been imprisoned 16 times for protesting against dictatorial regimes and human rights violations. She herself has experienced gender-based oppression and violence. She has been abused by regime officials and has survived "white torture,” a type of psychological torture carried out in solitary confinement. Her reports on "white torture" are harrowing: Prisoners are locked in two-by-three meter cells that are permanently lit, though often without any natural light. This form of torture is designed to psychologically break detainees, forcing them into false confessions which subsequently puts them at risk of being sentenced to execution. Inmates experience a complete loss of control - they lose their sense of time, space, and their own body. "White torture" leaves no visible scars. Nevertheless, upon release from prison, some people die as a result of mental breakdown or suicide, as they find they can no longer live with the traumatic effects. Mohammadi’s Nobel Peace Prize also honors all the Iranians who took to the streets against their country’s regime under the slogan, "Woman, Life, Freedom.” This documentary by Katja Deiß and Narges Mohammadi is not only a portrait of the Iranian human rights activist, but an appeal from her jail cell: Mohammadi managed to smuggle messages out of prison for the film. She also produced a documentary herself during a period of release. "Unbreakable - My Fight for Freedom in Iran” was produced by Hessischer Rundfunk in co-production with Deutsche Welle and German Dream Productions. It gives voice to victims of torture, political activists, and members of Narges Mohammadi's family, who live in exile.

Skip next section Similar stories from Iran

Similar stories from Iran

Female protesters walk along a road with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Have the protests triggered by the death of a young Kurdish Iranian woman one year ago changed anything?
Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
Tara Ghassemiehs, an Iranian-American ballet dancer in Los Angeles, practicing for her show

Iranian-American dancer honors Amini with ballet

Ballet dancer Tara Ghassemieh's performance, "The White Feather," is a homage to the fight for women's rights in Iran.
SocietySeptember 15, 202302:23 min
Three people, a family, walk together on a path in a natural setting

Fleeing Iran for freedom

Peyman and his family fled Iran after they were wounded during protests over the death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini.
ConflictsMay 15, 202301:50 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Human Rights from Middle East

More on Human Rights from Middle East

Mariam Claren, daughter of imprisoned women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, speaks to DW.

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Mariam Claren is urging Germany to do more to secure her mother's release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.
Human RightsJune 20, 202302:47 min
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

Sendung The 77 Percent

Isaac Ssemakadde: Uganda's rebel lawyer

Isaac Ssemakadde is determined to defend human rights in his home country.
Human RightsApril 27, 202203:01 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up