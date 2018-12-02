 UN seeks billions of dollars to tackle humanitarian crises | News | DW | 04.12.2018

News

UN seeks billions of dollars to tackle humanitarian crises

With more than 20 humanitarian crises raging across the globe, the cash-strapped UN is calling for countries to commit to helping people in need. But one country needs more assistance than any other in the world: Yemen.

A man peaks out from a hut in a slum area of the Yemeni capital Sanaa

The UN on Tuesday appealed to the international community to help raise $21.9 billion (€19.2 billion) to tackle more than 20 humanitarian crises across the globe.

However, that figure does not include funding requirements for Syria, which would likely bring the total to more than $25 billion.

According to the UN, one in every 70 people is directly affected by a crisis. With their funding target, aid projects are hoping to assist more than 90 million people. But some countries require more humanitarian assistance than others, such as Yemen.

"The country with the biggest problem in 2019 is going to be Yemen," UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said during a press conference in Geneva.

Yemen has been dubbed the world's worst humanitarian situation, with eight million people requiring food assistance monthly. That figure is likely to top 12 million by next year, Lowcock added.

Read more: Germany boosts foreign aid amid rising global crises

'More effective than ever'

Humanitarian crises have grown longer over the past decade despite a significant increase in fundraising, said a report published on Tuesday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

By 2017, the average length of a humanitarian crisis with UN involvement grew from four years to seven, "while the number of active crises receiving an internationally-led response almost doubled from 16 to 30."

Lowcock said it shows that the "system today is more effective than ever," with fundraising for humanitarian crises set to reach a record amount this year.

"We are better at identifying different groups' specific needs and vulnerabilities and quicker to respond when disaster strikes," Lowcock said. "Response plans are now more inclusive, comprehensive, innovative and prioritized."

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


ls/jm (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

DW commissioned the Jordan-based group Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism to find out where terrorist groups waging Yemen's devastating conflict are procuring vast weapons stockpiles. The conclusion: Europe. (30.11.2018)  

Opinion: Arab Spring needs a dynamic reboot

Not much remains of the euphoric mood and the hopes that drove the Arab Spring. Nearly eight years on, a return to pre-2011 conditions, however, is out of the question, says Loay Mudhoon. (26.11.2018)  

Mass starvation looms quietly as civil war in Yemen rages

A civil war between Houthi rebels and a Saudi-backed government has led to spiraling food prices. As ever more people face starvation, aid groups warn the crisis could trigger the world's worst famine in 100 years. (21.10.2018)  

Germany boosts foreign aid amid rising global crises

Germany allocated roughly €1.8 billion for foreign aid projects in 2017 alone, making the country the world's second-largest donor. An upcoming government report outlines the scope of Germany's humanitarian spending. (05.11.2018)  

US cuts Syria stabilization funding, cites influx of allied cash

Washington has cut funding pledged for stabilization projects in Syria. The Trump administration said increased contributions from coalition partners made the US payment unnecessary. (18.08.2018)  

Yemen's collapse puts families on the brink

War, famine and poverty are devastating Yemen. Millions of people are in dire need of food and medical supplies. Among the worst-affected are young mothers and their kids. Gouri Sharma and Mohamed Hussein report. (07.11.2018)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

Jemen Konflikt - UN-Flugzeug - Hilfe

Wounded Houthi rebels to be evacuated from Yemen ahead of peace talks in Sweden 03.12.2018

The UN is pressing the coalition and Houthi rebels in Yemen to take confidence building measures ahead of planned peace talks. It is still unclear when, or whether, talks will take place in Sweden.

Jemen Rebellen Kämpfer

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis 29.11.2018

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population.

Somalia Mogadischu | unterernährtes Kleinkind

World in Progress: UN's efforts in Somalia 21.11.2018

After two decades of armed conflict, nearly one million Somalis have fled their country, many others remain internally displaced. Almost half the country is still in need of humanitarian assistance. One of the organizations trying to help improve the situation is the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM). Dyane Epstein, head of IOM, explains what makes the situation so difficult.

