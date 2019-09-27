UN launches Venezuela human rights abuse probe

The United Nations top rights body cast a vote on Friday in favor of sending human rights investigators to crisis-wracked Venezuela.

A round-table discussion led by 47 countries from Latin America and elsewhere voted on adopting the resolution with 19 members of the council voting in favor, seven opposing and 21 abstaining.

The table called for the Council to "dispatch urgently an independent international fact-finding mission" to Venezuela.

As a result, an independent and international commission of inquiry will be established with the mission to "investigate extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment since 2014".

Findings of the investigation will be presented to the Council within a year.

The call for an inquiry was made at the request of Lima Group, a multilateral group set up in 2017 to establish a peaceful exit to the Venezuelan crisis.

"Venezuelans, men and women, cannot wait any longer" for justice, said the representative of Peru, on behalf of the sponsoring nations, who also included countries such as Brazil and Israel.

EU supports probe

The resolution outlined that the investigation should be conducted "with a view to ensuring full accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims".

The resolution also received the backing of the European Union.

Venezuela slams resolution

Venezuelan Ambassador Jorge Valero called the decision a "hostile initiative", and said Venezuela will not cooperate with the new investigation.

"The imposition of an additional monitoring mechanism will never receive the consent of my country," Valero told the council.

