  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Sudanese refugees who have fled the violence in their country queue to receive food supplements from World Food Programme (WFP) near the border between Sudan and Chad
The World Food Programme has suspended its aid operations in Sudan but is delivering help in neighboring countries Image: Mahamat Ramadane/REUTERS
ConflictsSudan

UN food body warns Sudan violence could fuel regional crisis

23 minutes ago

Fighting in Sudan could exacerbate food shortages and precipitate a humanitarian crisis for the entire region, a United Nations aid chief says. A poorly observed cease-fire between the warring sides is about to expire.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qj5V

The director of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in Germany on Sunday said that ongoing violence in Sudan could plunge East Africa as a whole into a humanitarian crisis.

Sudan's military under de facto president Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) loyal to his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have been fighting since April 15 — worsening an already serious food shortage there.

What Germany's WFP boss said

"A third of the country's population was starving even before the fighting broke out, now there is a shortage of everything and food prices are skyrocketing," Martin Frick, the director of the WFP in Germany, told the DPA news agency.

There have been similar price increases in neighboring Chad and South Sudan, both of which have taken in thousands of refugees since the fighting began in Sudan two weeks ago.

"In South Sudan, which is facing flooding in some areas and droughts in others due to the climate crisis, food prices have risen by 28% in a very short time," said Frick.

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Frick said the most vulnerable seeking shelter in Sudan, including pregnant women and already malnourished children, could be left with nothing if suspended aid is not resumed.

Fragile cease-fire set to end

Hundreds of people have been killed since the fighting began between the two generals, who have grappled for power since two successive military coups.

Thousands are also fleeing the country. While governments from across the world have launched evacuation missions to airlift their citizens to safety, the WFP has had to suspend its support to 7.6 million people in Sudan.

Burhan has branded the RSF — supported by Russia's Wagner Group among others — as a militia that is seeking "to destroy Sudan" while Dagalo has countered with the accusation that the military chief is "a traitor."

Intense fighting has affected 12 out 18 states across Sudan, including the Darfur region, the ministry said.

The sides are particularly locked in battle for the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and they have fought on despite a series of truces, with the latest set to expire at midnight local time (2200 GMT/UTC).

The army has been battling RSF forces entrenched in residential areas of the city, although the situation was said to be relatively calm on Sunday morning.

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Both Burhan and Dagalo took part in the ouster of Islamist-backed strongman Omar al-Bashir in 2019. They had been trusted to guide a shift to civilian rule but staged a coup together in October 2021 to derail that transition.

Their alliance disintegrated, and disagreement over integrating the RSF into the regular army erupted into a full-scale conflict.

rc/wd (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service member surrounded by smoke and fire, firing a howitzer D30

Ukraine's counteroffensive: Goals, opportunities, risks

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Conflicts24 hours ago01:42 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman mason helps construct a toilet in Sambalpur, Odisha

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

Health2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Carrie Schreiner, surrounded by teammates, smiles into the camera

F1 Academy: A springboard for women racers?

F1 Academy: A springboard for women racers?

Sports1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Candles and flowers with messages on the pavement outside Teplaren on Zamocka Street, Bratislava, Slovakia, October 13, 2022

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

Society59 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Qin Gang und Eli Cohen

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

PoliticsApril 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

ConflictsApril 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage