  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

UN adopts new global rules to reduce chemicals harm

September 30, 2023

The UN has agreed to new safety rules that set targets to protect people and the planet from hazardous chemicals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X0ej
An aerial view shows toxic foam, product of the discharge of chemical products, as it covers the water of the Tiete river in Salto, Sao Paulo state, Brazil
Toxic foam, product of the discharge of chemical products, covers the water of the Tiete river in BrazilImage: Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS

New global rules for the safe handling of chemicals were adopted at a United Nations conference in the German city of Bonn on Saturday.

The Global Framework on Chemicals sets out a roadmap for reducing environmental risks from chemicals and waste.

"Everyone on this planet should be able to live and work without fear of falling sick or dying from chemical exposure," said Inger Andersen, executive director of  the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) who organized the conference.

Participants also adopted the Bonn Declaration, in which they committed to ""prevent exposure to harmful chemicals, and phase out the most harmful ones, where appropriate, and enhance the safe management of such chemicals where they are needed."

Pesticides - Europe's toxic business with Brazil

What does the roadmap envisage?

The plan sets out 28 concrete targets and guidelines for key sectors from production to waste. These include preventing illegal trafficking of chemicals and waste, introducing national laws and phasing out highly dangerous pesticides in agriculture by 2035.

It also calls for a transition to more sustainable chemical alternatives, responsible use of chemicals in industry,agriculture and healthcare sectors, and better access to information about the risks associated with different chemicals.

In addition, a system for classifying and labeling chemicals is to be introduced in more countries and a fund is to be created to promote the safe use of chemicals. 

Germany has pledged €20 million to implement the framework, which UNEP will manage.

"The production of chemicals is increasing rapidly. It is therefore high time to curb global pollution," German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said.

"We have succeeded in agreeing on progressive targets and effective steps for safe chemicals management worldwide."

dh/lo (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bombed out building in Mariupol

One year on: Life in Russian-annexed eastern Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessSeptember 29, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

close up of the cardinals sitting, holding their biretta hats in their laps

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

ReligionSeptember 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann smiling, holding their election program

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Kosovo police officers patrol a road to Banjska monastery

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

ConflictsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologySeptember 30, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage